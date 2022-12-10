Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $45.91 on Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $45.91 or 0.00267466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $729.37 million and approximately $23.21 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00085000 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00059804 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002902 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,885,481 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

