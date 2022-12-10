ZEON Achieves Market Capitalization of $120.00 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $120.00 million and approximately $176,804.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZEON

ZEON’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

