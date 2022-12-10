Zilliqa 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.20 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $304.97 million and approximately $14.20 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001985 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $963.98 or 0.05613086 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.00504543 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,179.28 or 0.30158033 BTC.
About Zilliqa
Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,926,015,775 coins and its circulating supply is 13,634,548,622 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Zilliqa Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.