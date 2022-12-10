ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Stake Raised by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 918,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,158 shares during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services comprises approximately 6.5% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.77% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $43,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 63.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.