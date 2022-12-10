Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $124.40 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.