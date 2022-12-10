Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:ZBH opened at $124.40 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.05.
Zimmer Biomet Profile
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.