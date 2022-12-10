Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on March 1st

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Zoetis has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Zoetis has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Zoetis to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 0.2 %

ZTS opened at $153.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.