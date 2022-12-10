Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires Shares of 7,500 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,506,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,431,000 after purchasing an additional 78,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dover Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.64.

DOV opened at $137.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.06. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

