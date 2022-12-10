Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys 14,200 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,482,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 221,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,430,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $46.26 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.87.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

