Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys 47,470 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.18% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average is $66.07. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $77.29.

