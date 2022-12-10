Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Decreases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,530 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.14. The firm has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

