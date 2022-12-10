Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265,033 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.8 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $434.81 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $399.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.11.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

