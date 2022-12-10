Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $6.43 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.66% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,749.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,688,000 after buying an additional 862,719 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 308,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 131,986 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 3,191.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 166,764 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Finally, Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,605,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PBW opened at $43.04 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $79.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57.

