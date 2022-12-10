Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Increases Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 158.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,618 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $29.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.48.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

