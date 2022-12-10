Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $1.17 Million in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Paychex by 10.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Paychex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Paychex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Paychex by 18.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Paychex by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paychex Price Performance

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $119.51 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.75.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.