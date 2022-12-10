Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $1.17 Million in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Paychex by 10.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Paychex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Paychex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Paychex by 18.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Paychex by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.42.
NASDAQ PAYX opened at $119.51 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.75.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
