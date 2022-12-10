Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases Shares of 16,480 iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,735,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 588,382 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EWA opened at $23.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

