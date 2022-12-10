Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 152,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

PNC stock opened at $154.08 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.