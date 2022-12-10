Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZURVY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 580 to CHF 540 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 532 to CHF 520 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $522.50.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.