0x Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $927,834.60 (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. One 0x token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001146 BTC on exchanges. 0x has a market cap of $166.75 million and $927,834.60 worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $936.67 or 0.05457982 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00512207 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,208.06 or 0.30348518 BTC.

About 0x

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is 0x.org.

0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

