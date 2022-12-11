1,085 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,085 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 60.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,290 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk Price Performance

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,206 shares of company stock valued at $245,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $194.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.67. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $285.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

