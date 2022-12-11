1,151,616 Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Bought by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,151,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,000. Gold Fields makes up 0.9% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 356.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 134,311 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth about $866,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $10.84 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Gold Fields

GFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.