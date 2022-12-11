1,342 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,342 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.4% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST opened at $483.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.25. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $214.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.70.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

