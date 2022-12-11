13,542 Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icahn Carl C lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 34,245,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $508,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xerox by 256.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,665,000 after buying an additional 1,436,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xerox by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,049,000 after acquiring an additional 607,148 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 922,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 529,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Xerox by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 482,478 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRX opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $24.14.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XRX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other Xerox news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

