1,703 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by LFS Asset Management

LFS Asset Management bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,703 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after buying an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after buying an additional 493,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after buying an additional 87,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,494,965,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.42.

Adobe Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $330.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $675.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

