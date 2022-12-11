1peco (1PECO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $175.63 Million

1peco (1PECO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last week, 1peco has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1peco has a market cap of $175.63 million and $1,156.83 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1peco token can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00006813 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1peco Profile

1peco was first traded on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

