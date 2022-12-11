2,045 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Dollar General accounts for 1.1% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $243.26 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.42. The company has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.29.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

