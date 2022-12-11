2,114 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 73.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $139.11 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.00%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

