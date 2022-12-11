329,300 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 329,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,434,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 24.1% of TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $138.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $241.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.42.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.