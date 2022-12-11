329,300 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 329,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,434,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 24.1% of TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $138.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $241.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.