360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) is TT International Asset Management LTD’s 2nd Largest Position

TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,911,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,813 shares during the quarter. 360 DigiTech makes up about 14.9% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TT International Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.07% of 360 DigiTech worth $171,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 45.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 4.8% during the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 110.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QFIN opened at $17.95 on Friday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.04%.

Separately, China Renaissance reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.80 price target on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

