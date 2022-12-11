405,837 Shares in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Bought by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 405,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000. Ardmore Shipping makes up about 0.4% of Saltoro Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Saltoro Capital LP owned approximately 1.17% of Ardmore Shipping at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 475,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 48.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Down 1.5 %

ASC opened at $14.49 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ardmore Shipping

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

