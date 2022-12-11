483,500 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Acquired by TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 483,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,501,000. NIO comprises 6.8% of TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIO by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in NIO by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in NIO by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,416,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,769,000 after acquiring an additional 269,607 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in NIO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 176,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in NIO by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 37,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 price target (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, China Renaissance cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.30 to $12.30 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $34.67.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

