5,629 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Bought by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 0.6% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $214.00 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.93 and a 200-day moving average of $240.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

