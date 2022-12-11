64,186 Shares in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of PSMC opened at $12.16 on Friday. Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15.

