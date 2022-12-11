65,068 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Purchased by LFS Asset Management

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2022

LFS Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000. W. R. Berkley makes up approximately 3.6% of LFS Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 56.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $73.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.33. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.