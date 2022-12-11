65,068 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Purchased by LFS Asset Management

LFS Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000. W. R. Berkley makes up approximately 3.6% of LFS Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 56.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $73.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.33. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

