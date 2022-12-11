ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $60.78 million and $17,414.47 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 26% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00011997 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00047087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021036 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00240605 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003678 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00061349 USD and is down -12.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $24,903.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

