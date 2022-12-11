abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2022

abrdn plc (LON:ABDNGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 177.50 ($2.16).

ABDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.77) to GBX 150 ($1.83) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on abrdn from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 170 ($2.07) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

abrdn Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ABDN opened at GBX 185.20 ($2.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.93. abrdn has a 1 year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 254 ($3.10). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 172.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 35.78 and a quick ratio of 24.97.

abrdn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for abrdn (LON:ABDN)

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.