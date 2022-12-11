abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 177.50 ($2.16).

ABDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.77) to GBX 150 ($1.83) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on abrdn from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 170 ($2.07) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ABDN opened at GBX 185.20 ($2.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.93. abrdn has a 1 year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 254 ($3.10). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 172.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 35.78 and a quick ratio of 24.97.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.