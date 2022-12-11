Acala Token (ACA) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $72.72 million and $1.38 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00011997 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00047087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021036 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00240605 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003678 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.12820547 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,715,412.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

