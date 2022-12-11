Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATVI. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.11.

ATVI opened at $75.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

