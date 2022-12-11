Adalta Capital Management LLC Buys 1,915 Shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 680.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CEFS opened at $17.68 on Friday. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83.

