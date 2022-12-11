Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Adalta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $51,661,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in StoneCo by 951.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,788,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $35,504,000. FMR LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 75.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,872,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,737 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 601.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,873 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $9.86 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $478.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

StoneCo Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.