Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Adalta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Block by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after buying an additional 1,179,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Block by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,667,000 after buying an additional 686,870 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Block by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after buying an additional 796,675 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Block by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,915,000 after buying an additional 426,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $64.60 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $189.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 2.37.

Insider Activity at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,699,339.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,842 shares of company stock worth $24,966,863. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.68.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.