Adalta Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 82,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the period.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF alerts:

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IVOL stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $27.27.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.