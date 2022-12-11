Adalta Capital Management LLC Sells 4,460 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Adalta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up about 4.4% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $92.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

