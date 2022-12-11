AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives $27.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

AHCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,896,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,929,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,896,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,929,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,246,194 shares of company stock worth $25,806,393 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

