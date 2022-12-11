Adelante Capital Management LLC Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 144.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $46.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.99. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.