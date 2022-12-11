Adelante Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Adelante Capital Management LLC cut its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,819 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for 2.3% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $39,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,415,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,925,000 after buying an additional 2,213,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,704 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

