Adelante Capital Management LLC Purchases 120,555 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,555 shares during the quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $10,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

ALEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ALEX stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

