Adelante Capital Management LLC Sells 29,507 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Adelante Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,507 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up about 3.5% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Simon Property Group worth $59,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 578,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,945,000 after acquiring an additional 59,863 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,218,000 after purchasing an additional 104,324 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LFS Asset Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $3,731,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $165.83. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.97.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 120.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.55.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

