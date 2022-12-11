Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.42.

Adobe Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $330.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $675.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

