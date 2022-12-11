Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Raised by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.7 %

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.73. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $156.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

