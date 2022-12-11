Advisory Research Inc. Acquires 82,407 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,407 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.13% of Leslie’s worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 97.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000.

Leslie's Price Performance

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $24.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Leslie's

LESL has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie's

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

See Also

